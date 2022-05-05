First Citizens Community Bank recently donated 3,000 COVID test kits to two non-profit organizations in their local communities.
Lebanon Volunteers in Medicine, whose mission is to provide free, compassionate quality care and education to underserved members of their community, received 2,000 of the kits.
“Beneficiaries of this donation will be the underserved, uninsured and working poor families of Lebanon County,” said Richard Scott, executive director. “First Citizens’ commitment to helping those in need in our community is recognized and greatly appreciated.”
Randall E. Black, CEO and president of FCCB, recently presented the Bradford-Tioga Head Start with 1,000 COVID test kits as well.
“FCCB’s donation of COVID-19 testing kits is greatly assisting our non-profit organization,” said Jody Thomas, executive director of the Bradford-Tioga Head State. “Our regulatory agency requires our staff to be vaccinated or approved for an exemption. Those approved for exemption are required to test weekly. This donation enables us to provide our staff with free testing kits to meet this requirement. We can also provide free testing kits to our families and children when needed. We so appreciate FCCB’s outreach; it certainly exemplifies their commitment of putting unity into community.”
“As a community bank, we believe we play a significant role in helping our non-profit organizations with the fulfillment of their mission,” said Black. “It’s tough enough for those organizations who operate in small rural communities to make ends meet. Anything we can do to lighten their burden, and the burden of those they serve, helps create stronger communities which is key to our vision.”
