Randall E. Black, CEO and president of First Citizens Community Bank, recently announced the winners of several awards the bank presents each year to honor their top performers. Amongst the coveted honors are the Employees of the Year, the Superior Team Spirit Award, the Outstanding Service Award, the President’s Award and the FCCB Volunteer of the Year award.
The 2021 Employee of the Year Awards were awarded to Jami Tomczuk, cash management supervisor, and Kelly Watkins, deposit operations supervisor. Both are forward thinking, TEAM-oriented leaders, who have accomplished superior performance not only personally, but within their departments utilizing their excellent leadership skills.
Under Tomczuk’s leadership, the cash management team has experienced significant growth. Watkins, who has been with the bank since 1998, is dependable, highly energized and proactive in mentoring her team and identifying ways to help the bank better serve their customers.
Heather Sargent, PR and marketing coordinator, has been with the bank since 2013 and was given the Superior Team Spirit Award for her willingness to step up and help her marketing team get the job done and take projects to the next level.
Ronita Swenson, administrative assistant in the bank’s Fivepointville office, was honored with the Outstanding Service Award. Year after year, she assists not only lenders and other administrative assistants, but helps to train new employees.
Deb Donnelly, manager of the bank’s LeRaysville and Rome offices, received the President’s Award for the way she embodies FCCB’s culture and core values. She has been the face of FCCB for many years.
Christine Menser, from the bank’s Delaware Market, was named the Employee Volunteer of the Year. In 2021, Christine was chosen as the Delaware Small Business Chamber Member/Ambassador of the Year for her dedication to helping the Delaware business community succeed.
In addition, 30 employees were honored for their years of service, receiving extra vacation days and shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. stock for their loyalty.
Some milestones were significant including five employees who were honored for 20 years of service: Kathleen Campbell, marketing manager; Jeff Carr, chief retail banking officer; Lauri Nelson, compensation and benefits administrator; Marie Ackley, Genesee senior universal associate; and Kristie Saunders, Wellsboro universal associate II.
Chris Landis, senior lending officer, was honored for 25 years of service; Gina Boor, executive administrator and shareholder service officer, and Wendy Southard, information security officer, were honored for 30 years of service, and Pam King was honored for 35 years of service serving the Ulysses market.
