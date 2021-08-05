First Citizens Community Bank announces that their former mortgage assistant, Alexandria Keck, has recently been promoted to the position of mortgage originator. As such, Keck will personally oversee the mortgage loan process from origination to closing in the bank’s Tioga County market.
Keck has been with FCCB for four years, and during that time has learned mortgage lending under the guidance of Diane Wilson, VP, mortgage lending sales manager. With this experience under her belt, she is comfortable working with all types of homebuyers, from those purchasing their first home to more experienced borrowers.
“We want every homebuyer to enter the mortgage process with confidence,” said Wilson. “Alex understands that purchasing a home is one of the largest financial decisions someone makes, and her thorough attention to detail will help homebuyers buy with confidence.”
Keck was born and raised in Tioga County. She graduated from Lock Haven University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Prior to joining FCCB, Keck was a loan processor at Citizens and Northern Bank. She currently resides in Wellsboro with her husband and daughter, Kennedy.For more information, call 800-326-9486, visit www.myfccb.com or find them on Facebook and LinkedIn.