First Citizens Community Bank announces the addition of LeeAnn Gephart to the consumer banking team. She will serve as SVP, chief consumer banking officer and comes to FCCB with over 15 years of experience within the banking industry.
Gephart will provide leadership in corporate development execution, the Customer Contact Center and Mortgage Division, and will also work with retail leadership to develop consumer deposit and loan efficiencies.
Most recently, Gephart served as EVP, chief marketing officer at Riverview Bank where she contributed to the bank’s strategic direction by leading their digital strategy and innovation. She was also the project manager for multiple company-wide initiatives.
Gephart is a graduate of Bloomsburg University with a major in finance and a minor in legal studies. She is an alumnus of the ABA Bank Marketing and Management School and the PA Bankers Executive Leadership Institute. She volunteers time to numerous non-profits including serving as co-founder, Race chairman and board member at K’s for Cancer of Lycoming County, the Central PA Food Bank, the Agency Engagement Committee, the PA Bankers Public Relations Committee, and as a board member at L.I.F.E. Child Care Learning Center. In 2019 and 2020, Gephart was awarded the Foremost Under 40 Award by Pennsylvania Business Central.
“LeeAnn has earned a reputation as a leader who offers a pro-active and results driven approach,” said Randall E. Black, president and CEO. “Her skills and experience combined with a passion to help others succeed will add great value to our exceptional team.”
