For the second consecutive year, Northwest Bank has been recognized by Freddie Mac as a winner of its Home Possible RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence) Awards. The annual program salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Home Possible mortgage – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for aspiring homebuyers.
Northwest Bank earned the Home Possible RISE Award within the “Greater Volume” category for making an impact on affordable lending. Lenders within this category represent the top originators from national to local organizations who are producing and/or aggregating the greatest volume of Home Possible mortgages.
“At Northwest, we take pride in working with our customers to help their dream of becoming a homeowner a reality,” said Lou Torchio, senior executive vice president, retail lending. “Creating sustainable homeownership opportunities for families across our footprint and in our communities continues to be of major focus for us as a community bank.”
Despite the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Northwest Bank was able to make homeownership possible for more than 200 families in 2021 across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana through the Home Possible mortgage program.
The Home Possible RISE Awards are based off of loan volume from national Home Possible and Home Possible Advantage mortgage lenders. Lenders must be active Freddie Mac sellers/servicers. Freddie Mac received 2021 data and awards the top organizations among several categories.
In 2021, Northwest Bank earned the Home Possible RISE Award within the New Originator category.
