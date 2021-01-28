Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., a heavy construction services and products company received three quality paving awards at the 61st annual Pennsylvania Asphalt Pavement Association Conference. PAPA works in conjunction with PennDOT to determine and award the best paving project in each of PennDOT’s 11 engineering districts. They also recognize and award one project from the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Projects in each district are evaluated on ride smoothness, mixture quality, joint construction, pavement density and any innovative features used during the production and placement of the asphalt mixes.
PennDOT projects that GOH is being recognized for:
- District 2-0: Centre County, Rt. 322 Seven Mountains — Potters Mills Gap Project, more than 171,000 tons of asphalt placed totaling approximately 24 lane miles
- District 3-0: Columbia County, I-80 Project, more than 4,200 tons of asphalt placed totaling approximately 6 lane miles
- District 4-0: Wyoming County, Rt. 6/11 Project, more than 88,000 tons of asphalt placed totaling approximately 38 lane miles
GOH President and CEO Dan Hawbaker thanked all who were responsible for making each of the projects a success, “To all, thank you. Achieving three awards in one year is an exceptional accomplishment. It’s what we strive for and makes life a more gratifying experience to know what we, the GOH team, are capable of achieving.”