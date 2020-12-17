The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center announces that two of its staff members, Ray Kryeski, mechanical engineer, and Brian Matyjevich, lean enterprise consultant, recently attained their AS 9100:2016 certifications.
As a result, the pair will host NEPIRC’s AS 9100:2016 Revision D Internal Auditor Training in spring 2021. The AS 9100:2016 focuses specifically on the aerospace industry and is part of the comprehensive standards produced by the Americas Aerospace Quality Group and the International Aerospace Quality Group.
Kryeski and Matyjevich also instruct NEPIRC’s ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditor training course, which covers the general ISO certification standard that applies to all industries.
NEPIRC will offer AS 9100:2016 training to small and mid-sized manufacturers in response to client demand to achieve aerospace-specific standards beyond the general ISO 9001 umbrella. NEPIRC also offers individual company consultations in achieving ISO, AS 9100 and other pertinent Quality Management System certifications and registrations.
Interested companies can schedule a private consultation with NEPIRC by contacting Dale Parmenteri, NEPIRC’s vice president of consulting operations, at Dale@NEPIRC.com.