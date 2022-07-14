The Pennsylvania Bankers Association recently announced its newly elected 2022-23 board of directors.
Recently confirmed at the association’s annual convention, May 12-15, the board will oversee the association’s strategic direction, policies, professional development offerings, member services and advocacy efforts.
Among those appointed to serve on the board are: Randall E. Black, president and chief executive officer of First Citizens Community Bank, Mansfield, as second vice chair, and Blair T. Rush, Southeast Region president, C&N of Wellsboro, as chair of the government relations policy committee.
The 2022-23 service year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2023.