Duane Wetmore, PLS, a local professional land surveyor, doing business as Wetmore Land Surveying, recently transferred the Pennsylvania portion of his business to a new owner, Zachary Wattles, PLS, who will continue the business as CornerPoint Land Surveying, LLC.
Wetmore, a Tioga County native, has for 49 years, been in the surveying profession in Tioga County, and the surrounding counties of Pennsylvania and New York. He is a 1974 graduate of SUNY, Alfred, N.Y., with a degree in surveying technology.
Wattles, also a Tioga County native, is a 2016 Penn State University surveying/geomatics graduate, has 10 years experience in the surveying profession and is a licensed land surveyor in Pennsylvania. Since January 2021, he has been performing all of the Pennsylvania projects of Wetmore Land Surveying. Wattles is also an FAA-certified drone pilot which enables him to provide aerial drone surveys.
In January 2022, Wattles will relocate the CornerPoint Land Surveying LLC office to 188 Butler Road, Wellsboro, near the Pag-O-Mar Farm Market, just north of the intersection of Route 287 and US Route 6, and three miles north of Wellsboro.
Cornerpoint Land Surveying, LLC will continue to offer to existing and new clients, in Pennsylvania a full spectrum of land surveying and mapping services including: boundary surveys, subdivisions, topographic surveys, municipal surveys, data collection for GIS systems, and aerial drone surveys.
Wetmore will continue providing land surveying for existing and new clients in the southern tier of New York, and will be of counsel for CornerPoint Surveying LLC.
The existing phone number 570-376-2102 will continue to be used by CornerPoint Surveying LLC. Additionally you may email Wattles at zakwattles@gmail.com. For any NY State surveying needs, text Wetmore at 570-439-5194, leave a message at 570-376-2694 or email dewetmore@epix.net. Both surveyors may also be contacted at a soon coming website, cornerpointlandsurveying.com.