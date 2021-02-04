First Heritage Federal Credit Union has announced one of its long serving board members and previous vice chairman, Mary Ann Thomas, will be stepping aside after 40 years of serving on the board of directors.
“The First Heritage Board of Directors and staff would like to thank Mary Ann for decades of service and dedication to the credit union. The First Heritage team has benefited enormously from the contributions of this outstanding board member and we are grateful for Mary Ann’s leadership and support,” said First Heritage Federal Credit Union President/CEO Tom Pisano.
In honor of Thomas’s 40 years of volunteer service, First Heritage made a donation of $4,000 to a local charity of her choice, which she chose to split between two organizations that are incredibly important to her: the Southeast Steuben County Library and the Corning Food Pantry.
Thomas is a skilled human resources, conflict resolution, and training professional from Corning, NY and brought a plethora of experience to the credit union. She earned a business administration degree from Elmira College and went on to work in the Human Resources Department of Dresser-Rand in Painted Post, becoming the organization’s manager, employment and training EEO officer. In addition to First Heritage’s board, Thomas has also served on several other boards and committees including the Career Development Council, Workforce Development and the Corning-Painted Post School District amongst a myriad of other organizations.
During her tenure, she saw pronounced growth in every aspect of First Heritage, growing from a credit union serving Ingersoll-Rand Inc. employees, to a credit union serving more than 42,000 members in a three-county region.
“It has been such a pleasure serving on First Heritage’s board and I am so proud of having been a part of such an incredible period of growth for the credit union. I cannot wait to see what other milestones and accomplishments it achieves in the coming years,” said Thomas.
