Four Points RV Resorts, LLC, based in Lake Charles, La., recently acquired two Jellystone Park locations and converted a third campground into the Yogi Bear-themed franchise network in time to catch the summer camping season.
“We have been very busy. We couldn’t be more excited, and we are just getting started” said Matt Van Der Molen, a Four Points partner, noting that the company acquired the Jellystone Park locations in Pittsfield, Ill. in October 2020 and Monticello, Iowa in May 2021. The company also acquired the former Bucktail Camping Resort in Mansfield in May 2021 and converted it into a Jellystone Park location.
Four Points is seeing dramatic increases in business at all three of its Jellystone Park locations after making significant improvements in park attractions and accommodations.
“Business this year has been fantastic,” Van Der Molen said, noting that the company’s three Jellystone Park locations have seen year-over-year business levels increase by 30% or more.
Improvements at the new Jellystone Park location in Mansfield already include a new retail store and the enhancement of the park’s Internet service with a new fiber optic line that is being installed this summer.
Van Der Molen said Four Points is eager to acquire other family focused campgrounds. “We are looking for parks that we can transform,” he said. “We want to be able to transform it, physically and economically, and take it to the next level.”
For more information about the Jellystone Park locations in Pittsfield, Ill., Monticello, Iowa and Mansfield, visit their respective websites at https://jellystonepinelakes.com/, https://monticellojellystone.com/ and https://www.campjellystone.com/park/pa-wilds-pennsylvania/.