Lauren Mariani is joining First Citizens Community Bank to lead its branch customer service efforts in the southcentral Pennsylvania region.
Mariani joins First Citizens as vice president, southcentral Pennsylvania regional manager, bringing 16 years of experience to the team. As regional manager, she will provide leadership to the bank’s branches in Lebanon, Lancaster and Schuylkill counties, ensuring that the effective delivery of the customer service approach remains a priority.
Most recently, Mariani worked for S&T Bank as VP, government nanking manager. Prior to joining S&T, she was a regional manager for M&T Bank in the Altoona market. Mariani graduated from East Carolina University with a BS in business administration.
Prior to December 2015, all First Citizens Community Bank offices were located north of Interstate 80. Through multiple acquisitions and the opening of new offices, the footprint now includes Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Berks, Union, Centre and Chester counties in Pennsylvania and Delaware.
First Citizens Community Bank is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania. They currently operate 31 offices throughout Tioga, Bradford, Potter, Clinton, Centre, Union, Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Berks, and Chester counties in Pennsylvania, Allegany County, New York, and New Castle and Kent Counties in Delaware. For more information about First Citizens, visit www.myfccb.com or find it on Facebook.