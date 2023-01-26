The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center recently ramped up its newly-announced Dream Team Manufacturing Ambassador Program by adding a project coordinator to its team.
Jenelle Osborne, working in collaboration with Chelsey Coslett, NEPIRC’s manager of marketing and stakeholder engagement, will spearhead NEPIRC’s efforts aimed at placing younger manufacturing professionals within high schools for career opportunity presentations. NEPIRC’s school outreach efforts are made possible by the Pennsylvania Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant approved by the Department of Community & Economic Development in late 2022.
In her capacity as program coordinator, Osborne will be responsible for recruiting Dream Team Ambassadors from the local manufacturing community, overseeing their orientation and training, meeting with NEPIRC’s economic development and workforce partners to spread awareness of the program, performing outreach to schools within NEPIRC’s service area, coordinating Dream Team speaking engagements and coordinating social media and marketing efforts. The first-year goal of the program is for Dream Team members to provide a total of at least 20 in-school presentations about exciting careers available within the manufacturing sector. NEPIRC’s efforts will target schools within an 11-county area including Bradford, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties.
Osborne possesses several years of sales and marketing experience and was recognized in 2022 as a national sales leader for a well-known jewelry company. Prior to starting her own business, she was a human resources specialist leading the staff onboarding and leadership development process at Mohegan Pennsylvania. In her role as Mohegan Pennsylvania’s training and communications manager, she facilitated property-wide trainings, developed communication pieces, oversaw recruitment and staffing efforts and planned team member events and activities. In addition, Osborne has a passion for fundraising and assisting non-profit organizations. She served as fundraiser coordinator for several successful fundraisers benefiting her local community, including playing a vital role in managing the social media event pages. Osborne obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in marketing from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa.