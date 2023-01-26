Jenelle Osborne

Osborne

 provided

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center recently ramped up its newly-announced Dream Team Manufacturing Ambassador Program by adding a project coordinator to its team.

Jenelle Osborne, working in collaboration with Chelsey Coslett, NEPIRC’s manager of marketing and stakeholder engagement, will spearhead NEPIRC’s efforts aimed at placing younger manufacturing professionals within high schools for career opportunity presentations. NEPIRC’s school outreach efforts are made possible by the Pennsylvania Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant approved by the Department of Community & Economic Development in late 2022.

Tags

Trending Food Videos