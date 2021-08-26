Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative members elected one new director and returned two incumbents to the board of directors during the cooperative’s 2021 Annual Meeting held Tuesday, July 27, at the Troy Fairgrounds.
Janet Teeter of Smithfield Township, Bradford County, was elected to a three-year term representing District 7 on the co-op board. She ran unopposed for the open board seat.
Tri-County members re-elected incumbent directors Jerome Sasala of Austin, and James Davis of Elkland to represent Districts 1 and 4, respectively, on the co-op board. Both ran unopposed in their re-election bids.
More than 1,000 cooperative members registered for the annual meeting and member appreciation day, which took place at Alparon Park in Troy in conjunction with the Troy Fair.
Meeting attendees heard election results, as well as business reports from cooperative President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brownlee and board Chairman Gerald A. “Arnie” Kriner of Liberty.
During a reorganizational meeting that immediately followed the annual meeting, Kriner was re-elected as the cooperative’s chairman of the board. Valery Robbins of Coudersport was re-elected vice-chairman of the board, and Lowell Geiser of Germania was re-elected secretary-treasurer.
Unlike investor-owned utilities, Tri-County is a not-for-profit business owned by its consumer-members. A democratic organization by nature, the cooperative conducts an annual meeting to update members on the progress made during the past year and to announce results of director elections.
Annual meetings also provide members with the opportunity to offer input and voice concerns before the board of directors and management staff.
With headquarters in Mansfield, Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative has served the residents of northcentral Pennsylvania since 1937. Today the cooperative provides electricity to over 16,600 members in Tioga, Potter, Bradford, Lycoming, Clinton, McKean and Cameron counties.