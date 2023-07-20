The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center announced that it has entered into a two-year Alliance Agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Through this agreement, NEPIRC will be able to expand its industrial safety training programs and employee safety services to regional manufacturers by accessing additional OSHA-approved training materials, working collaboratively with OSHA to develop new educational and service programs and having enhanced relationships with OSHA’s team of Compliance Assistance and Outreach Specialists.
With the signing of its Alliance Agreement, NEPIRC joined an elite group of 20 OSHA Alliance partners in Pennsylvania and became one of only three Alliance members serving the northeastern and northern tier of Pennsylvania business communities. That region includes nearly 1,000 manufacturers with more than 45,000 total employees.
“Manufacturers realize that their workforce is their greatest asset and, therefore, take workplace safety very seriously,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC’s president & CEO. “This step forward with OSHA will enable NEPIRC to provide northeastern Pennsylvania manufacturers and employers with the very best employee safety solutions. We’re enthused about expanding the reach of our safety programs, so we can inform even more companies and employees throughout the 11 counties we serve of the latest OSHA initiatives, proven employee safety best practices, and the most efficient ways to maintain the safe, comfortable and rewarding work environments that our manufacturers currently provide."
Over the past year, NEPIRC introduced its new suite of employee safety services, which includes training in areas like OSHA-10, OSHA-30, NFPA 70 E Arc Flash, Hazwoper, Forklift and Reasonable Suspicion; safety walk-throughs; and simulated OSHA audits. These training programs and services are available at NEPIRC’s main office in Hanover Township and its satellite training centers in the Hazleton CAN BE Innovation Center, Towanda and Effort.
NEPIRC also brings its safety training onsite to client facilities. NEPIRC’s safety services are headed by Brian Matyjevich, NEPIRC’s Lean Enterprise Consultant and Authorized OSHA Outreach Trainer. Matyjevich possesses nearly 30 years of industrial experience and holds numerous safety certifications.
“We have been partnering and following NEPIRC’s safety programs and outreach for quite some time and have been very impressed with what they have been accomplishing,” said Jeff Ritter, OSHA compliance assistance specialist, Wilkes-Barre Area Office. “NEPIRC approaches industrial safety with deep knowledge, authenticity and a real focus on safety training and creating sustainable safety practices with their stakeholders."
“NEPIRC’s commitment to workplace safety and health will facilitate improving safety and health for workers in northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Mary Reynolds, area director, OSHA Wilkes-Barre area office
Companies interested in learning more about NEPIRC’s safety training programs and related services should contact Marla Hager, NEPIRC’s director of client development, at Marla@NEPIRC.com or visit www.NEPIRC.com for more information.