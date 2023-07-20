NEPIRC

Taking part in the signing were (front row, from left to right) Jeffrey Ritter, OSHA compliance assistance specialist, Wilkes-Barre area office; Mary Reynolds, area director, OSHA Wilkes-Barre area office; Eric Joseph Esoda, president and CEO, NEPIRC; Anna Rinaldi, human resources manager, SIMONA AMERICA Industries; (back row) Brian Matyjevich, Lean Enterprise consultant and authorized OSHA outreach trainer, NEPIRC; Dustin Levy, vice president, Gentex Corp.; K. Alan Holbrook, North American engineering manager, Mitsubishi Chemical Group; Rikki Riegner, executive director, PA MEP; Garry Hartman, president, Cheetah Chassis Corp.; and Drew Mackie, EVP and CFO, NEPIRC.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center announced that it has entered into a two-year Alliance Agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Through this agreement, NEPIRC will be able to expand its industrial safety training programs and employee safety services to regional manufacturers by accessing additional OSHA-approved training materials, working collaboratively with OSHA to develop new educational and service programs and having enhanced relationships with OSHA’s team of Compliance Assistance and Outreach Specialists.

