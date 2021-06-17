The Northern Tier Workforce Development Board is working with the PA CareerLink and affiliates to provide pop-up events throughout the Northern Tier region on Wednesday, June 23.
These events are part of an outreach effort to inform local communities about the variety of employment and training services available through the PA CareerLink system. Services will be highlighted for both jobseekers and employers.
Events will take place in all five counties in the Northern Tier region: Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wyoming counties. This will be the first of a series of pop-up events that will be available in different locations in the region throughout the year.
The goal is to create awareness about the services available through the PA CareerLink system and reach individuals who may not know about or are unsure of how to access these resources.
These events will vary by county and will include activities such as employer meet and greet, local employment and education opportunities, jobseeker services such as workshops, veterans services, GED and literacy. Events will be held June 23 at:
- Bradford County – 312 Main Street, Towanda, from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sullivan County – Mattern Building 7406 Route 487, Mildred, from noon to 3 p.m.
- Susquehanna County – Memorial Park, Montrose from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Tioga County – Woodland Park, 7 Bryden Street, Wellsboro, from noon to 4 p.m.
- Wyoming County – Lackawanna College, Tioga West Plaza Rt. 6., Tunkhannock, from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ntrpdc312main.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.