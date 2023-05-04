Northwest Bancshares, Inc., announced net income for the quarter ended March 31 of $33.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.4 million, or 19.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.

The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31 were 9.11% and 0.97% compared to 7.17% and 0.80% for the same quarter last year.

