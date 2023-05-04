Northwest Bancshares, Inc., announced net income for the quarter ended March 31 of $33.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $5.4 million, or 19.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share.
The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31 were 9.11% and 0.97% compared to 7.17% and 0.80% for the same quarter last year.
The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 15 to shareholders of record as of May 4.
This is the 114th consecutive quarter in which the company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the company’s common stock as of March 31, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.
Louis J. Torchio, president and CEO, said, “The loan growth momentum during the prior year carried into the current quarter with loan growth of $171.8 million, or 1.6%, primarily in our commercial loan portfolios generated through our Corporate Finance group, and our newly launched Equipment Finance and Small Business teams. We are pleased to see this loan growth was funded primarily through the growth in our deposit base, which increased $72.6 million from the prior quarter. Although our yield on interest earning assets has continued to increase to 4.15%, our net interest margin began to tighten, declining by 10 basis points to 3.47%, due to the current interest rate environment and our funding needs. Asset quality metrics remain strong with nonperforming and classified assets dropping to $79.8 million and $208.6 million, respectively.”