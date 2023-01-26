Northwest Bancshares, Inc., announced net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 of $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter were 9.38% and 0.98% compared to 7.65% and 0.82% for the same quarter in 2021.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on Feb. 14 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 2. Based on the market value of the company’s common stock as of Dec. 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.7%.

