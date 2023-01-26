Northwest Bancshares, Inc., announced net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 of $34.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $4.6 million, or 15.3%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $30.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter were 9.38% and 0.98% compared to 7.65% and 0.82% for the same quarter in 2021.
The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on Feb. 14 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 2. Based on the market value of the company’s common stock as of Dec. 31, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.7%.
Louis J. Torchio, president and CEO, said, “We were very pleased with our organic loan growth this quarter of $178.9 million, or 1.7%, spread across all loan categories. In addition, our net interest margin expanded by 15 basis points to 3.57%, and asset quality metrics remain solid. We have also taken additional measures to reduce expenses and improve our efficiency. We recently announced the further optimization of eight offices within our branch network to be completed in April 2023. In-branch activity continues to slow as customers prefer to transact through online and mobile channels. In addition, we have re-aligned our workforce to correspond with our strategic direction as a commercial bank, further streamlining our operations. These efforts generated $4.2 million of severance and restructuring costs in the fourth quarter with an additional $3.2 million expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2023.”
Torchio continued, “These necessary measures will reduce our overall workforce by approximately 12 percent and generate approximately $16 million in annual operating expense savings beginning in the second quarter of 2023. These operating expense savings are expected to be reinvested in the company’s strategic initiatives during 2023, focused on shifting our balance sheet mix and continuing our journey as a full-service commercial bank. This shift includes further buildout of our core middle market C&I strategy throughout our footprint with full relationship banking, including enhanced treasury management services. In addition, we will further scale small business lending with particular focus on Small Business Administration financing and secondary market sales, as well as the recent addition of our new equipment finance team with specialty finance expertise throughout the east coast.”
Net interest income increased by $20.4 million, or 21.1%, to $117.0 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, from $96.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. This increase in net interest income is due to both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix. Cash in interest-earning deposits was redeployed into higher yielding loans and investments, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 3.89% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 from 3.05% for the same quarter last year. This increase in yield was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased to 0.46% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 from 0.26% for the same quarter in 2021. The net effect of the changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the company’s net interest margin to 3.57% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, from 2.89% for the same quarter last year.