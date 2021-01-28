Northwest Bancshares, Inc. announced net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 of $35.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $9.5 million, or 37.0%, compared to the same quarter last year when net income was $25.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 were 9.00% and 1.01% compared to 7.52% and 0.97% for the same quarter last year.
The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share payable on Feb. 15 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 4. This is the 105th consecutive quarter in which the company has paid a cash dividend.
Net interest income increased by $13.9 million, or 15.7%, to $102.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, from $88.9 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019, primarily due to a $7.8 million, or 8.0%, increase in interest income on loans receivable and a $6.2 million, or 47.9%, decrease in interest expense on deposits.
