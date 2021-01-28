Kyle Kane has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Northwest Bank, according to Ronald J. Seiffert, Northwest president and CEO.
In his role, Kane will be responsible for the development and execution of the bank’s strategy for talent acquisition, development and retention and will manage all key functions of its human resources department, including employee inclusion and engagement, compensation and benefits, succession planning, compliance and operations.
Throughout his 25-year career, Kane has gained extensive knowledge and experience in designing the human resources agenda for complex businesses within multifaceted global organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president of global human resources for Diebold Nixdorf, headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, an American multinational financial and retail technology company specializing in the sale, manufacture, installation and service of self-service transaction systems such as ATMs.
During his tenure with Diebold Nixdorf, he led several strategic HR initiatives including organizational transformation, cultural change management and mergers and acquisitions.
Previously, Kane served as senior vice president and the head of human resources for Global Business Services at Fidelity Investments. In this role, he led an HR organization supporting over 6,000 employees across India, Ireland and China.
In making the announcement, Seiffert said, “At Northwest, our people are our greatest resource and the key to our success. Kyle’s proven leadership in managing HR strategy to align with business objectives will be indispensable as we evolve our company culture and customer experience.”
“Building a high-performance culture where employees can contribute and grow – and feel valued — is critical to becoming a company that sets itself apart,” Kane said. “I’m thrilled to join the impressive team at Northwest to help lead its transformation.”
Kane earned a marketing degree from Stonehill College and has completed executive development programs in organizational effectiveness, leadership and change management. He resides in Hudson, Ohio, with his wife and their two children.
Northwest Bank conducted a nationwide search to identify the bank’s next human resources leader with the assistance of Kaplan Partners, a nationally known boutique retained executive search and board advisory firm specializing in the financial services sector.