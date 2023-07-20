The Pennsylvania Bankers Association announced its newly elected 2023-24 board of directors.
Recently confirmed at the association’s annual convention, June 8-11, the board will oversee the association’s strategic direction, policies, professional development offerings, member services and advocacy efforts.
The following individuals will serve as officers on the board:
Chair: Angie M. Sargent, senior executive vice president, chief information officer, Fulton Bank, Lancaster.
First Vice Chair: Randall E. Black, president and chief executive officer, First Citizens Community Bank, Mansfield.
Second Vice Chair: William J. Kuzo, president & CEO, UNB Bank, Mount Carmel.
Immediate Past Chair: Mark A. Ritter, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, The Northumberland National Bank, Northumberland.
“We congratulate and welcome our 2023-24 board of directors, led by Chair Angie Sargent and our officer team,” said Duncan Campbell, PA Bankers’ president & CEO. “We are honored to have such dedicated volunteers, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to represent an expansive and diverse membership and help our members to support their communities and the commonwealth.”
The 2023-24 service year runs from July 1 to June 30, 2024.