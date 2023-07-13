The Energy Association of Pennsylvania has officially recognized 12 companies for outstanding safety performance. Safety is of paramount importance to the Energy Association and its member companies.
“We congratulate our members for their continuing commitment to improve safety for their customers and in the workplace,” said Terrance J. Fitzpatrick, President and CEO, Energy Association of Pennsylvania.
“For three decades, the Association and our predecessor organizations have been recognizing companies for their efforts in safety through the EAP’s annual Job Safety Award program.”
The statewide electric and natural gas utility company members of the Association’s Accident Prevention Committee wish to congratulate the following companies as this year’s safety award winners.
Wellsboro Electric Company: the Safety Performance Certificate recognizes member companies with zero disabling injuries for calendar year 2022.
West Penn Power: the Safety Sustainability Award recognizes those member companies, each with 100,000 or more hours worked, which reported an exceptional sustained low incidence rate over calendar years 2020-2022.
Wellsboro Electric Company: the Safety Sustainability Certificate recognizes those member companies with zero disabling injuries over calendar years 2020-2022.
Wellsboro Electric Company: the Outstanding Motor Vehicle Fleet Safety Award recognizes those member companies with zero motor vehicle accidents for calendar year 2022.
UGI Utilities: the Motor Vehicle Fleet Safety Improvement Award recognizes those member companies which reported an exceptional reduction in motor vehicle accidents for calendar year 2022, as compared to calendar year 2021.
Penelec and West Penn Power: the Motor Vehicle Fleet Safety Achievement Award recognizes those member companies, each with more than 2,000,000 miles driven, which reported an exceptionally low Preventable Motor Vehicle Incident/Accident Rate for calendar year 2022.