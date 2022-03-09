Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company, announced that it has achieved certification of approximately 300 million cubic feet per day of the Company’s Appalachian production under Project Canary’s TrustWellTM program. This certification is the result of an environmental performance certification pilot with TrustWellTM, which covered 121 of the Company’s natural gas wells in Pennsylvania.
In September 2021, Seneca began Project Canary’s rigorous assessment process, which included review of over 600 data points across air, land, water and community criteria. Upon completion of this assessment, Seneca earned “Platinum” or “Gold” ratings for all of the wells in the pilot. These ratings confirm a demonstrated commitment to environmental stewardship through low methane emissions, effective water management, and well integrity programs, among other key operational areas. Seneca also deployed Canary X continuous emissions monitoring units on select pads, which accompany high-grade leak detection monitors that are installed as part of Seneca’s standard pad design.
With this certification, production from these 121 wells, representing approximately 30% of the company’s natural gas production, can be marketed as Responsibly Sourced Gas under Project Canary’s TrustWellTM program, a distinctive classification verifying natural gas is produced in the most environmentally responsible manner.
“Receiving such high marks from Project Canary, a top ESG assessment firm, demonstrates Seneca’s deep commitment to sustainability and best-in-class operations,” Justin Loweth, president of Seneca, said. “This certification, which is in addition to previously announced certifications, further differentiates our sustainably produced natural gas and opens additional opportunities to participate in the rapidly evolving RSG market.”
“This pilot project covered a broad set of wells varying in age and Seneca’s high marks are a testament to the company’s rigorous environmental, health and safety program,” said Project Canary co-founder and CEO Chris Romer. “Actual measurement and dedicated action are critical to ensuring the cleanest natural gas molecules possible are powering society.”
A mission-driven public benefit corporation, Project Canary delivers reliable independent energy ESG data by assessing environmental performance and utilizing continuous emissions monitoring technologies that help companies minimize emissions and achieve best-in-class performance.
Certifications received from this partnership are in addition to a recently announced certification that designated 100% of Seneca’s Appalachian natural gas production (over 1 billion cubic feet of daily gross production) as responsibly sourced.
