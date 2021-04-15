The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will offer a two-part webinar series to help local farmers and individuals planning to sell food and other products at farmers markets across the region this season.
Building a Great Farmers’ Market Booth, Part One will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20 and Part Two: Building Displays at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Both webinars will be held on Zoom and are free.
This two-part series, presented by boutique consulting firm Small Potatoes, will give practical tips on selling at a farmers market while maximizing the return on the time invested. Part one will cover choosing the right market, taking pre-orders, customer service, capturing wholesale accounts at the market, and how the pandemic has changed market operations.
Part two will dive into how building strong displays can draw customers to your booth and how the public’s changing shopping habits may impact how they interact with your booth.
Additional training programs offered through the PA Agriculture Center of Excellence include Website Best Practices for Food Products (July) and Selling Food Products Wholesale During the Pandemic (August).
To register for these webinars or for more information about training programs and other services offered by the PA Agriculture Center of Excellence, visit www.scrantonsbdc.com/about-sbdc/agriculture-center-of-excellence, or contact The University of Scranton SBDC at sbdc@scranton.edu or 570-941-7588.