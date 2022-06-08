Century 21 Gold Star Real Estate at 78 Main St., Wellsboro, announces that three agents have been presented with awards from Century 21 in recognition of providing outstanding customer services and sales.
Annette Harmon earned the Quality Service Pinnacle Award in 2021.
The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey. The survey is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions between Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.
Receiving the Quality Service Award for 2021 was Jon Wheeler.
This national award is presented annually to those Century 21 affiliates who receive a minimum return rate of 50% on their post-transaction client satisfaction surveys sent between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, with a minimum satisfaction index of 90%. Surveys are emailed to all customers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home
Dori Becker was awarded the Masters Program Certificate of Achievement - Ruby for 2021.
Ruby level status is awarded to a Century 21 sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $149,000 or 31 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a trophy and a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat.