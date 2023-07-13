Tickets are now available for the 2023 Manufacturing Best Practices Summit and Expo, the region’s largest manufacturing trade show and networking event, organized by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center.

This year’s expo will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 at Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wilkes-Barre. Registration, breakfast and networking begins at 8 a.m. The event concludes with a networking reception from 5 to 6 p.m.

