Tickets are now available for the 2023 Manufacturing Best Practices Summit and Expo, the region’s largest manufacturing trade show and networking event, organized by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center.
This year’s expo will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 at Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wilkes-Barre. Registration, breakfast and networking begins at 8 a.m. The event concludes with a networking reception from 5 to 6 p.m.
Nearly 80 manufacturers and businesses that support manufacturing will have exhibit booths and product demonstrations at the expo. More than 500 attendees are expected at this year’s event.
”Manufacturing Day is an opportunity for all area manufacturers, businesses that provide services to manufacturers and individuals who want to learn more about northeastern Pennsylvania’s growing manufacturing sector to gather together under one roof at the region’s most impactful manufacturing networking event,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, president and CEO, NEPIRC. “We look forward to this year’s event being the largest in its history, both with the number of exhibitors and the number of attendees. We are very excited about our keynote speaker and the innovative topics planned for our breakout sessions, panel discussions and roundtables.”
As keynote speaker, Pete Ruggiero, COO of Crayola, will discuss how Crayola overcame post-pandemic challenges in his presentation, “Thriving Amidst Supply Chain Chaos.” His Crayola career spans a quarter of a century in previous roles, including interim chief executive officer, vice president global finance and managing director of Binney & Smith (Europe) Ltd. At Crayola, Ruggiero has played a critical role in the transformation of Crayola into an innovative company. Under his leadership, Crayola has diversified its business model through new product development, expansion into international markets, and the opening of multiple Crayola Experience attractions.
A new highlight of this year’s event is a Women Leaders in Manufacturing panel discussion moderated by Dr. Christine Kiesinger, principal, CEK Communication Consultancy. Panelists include Petra Mitchell, president, Catalyst Connection, Pittsburgh; Heidi McKenna, president, The Fredericks Company, Huntington Valley; Pat Frances, CEO, Chaucer Press, Wilkes-Barre; Grace McGregor Kramer, vice president of strategy and operations, McGregor Industries, Dunmore; and Denise Truesdale, senior vice president, human resources, Pride Mobility Products, Duryea.
In addition to breakout sessions, exhibits and networking sessions, students from the Tunkhannock Area High School U.S. FIRST Robotics Team will have a robotics demonstration and the Johnson College Mobile Technology Lab will be parked outside the convention center. The 35-foot-long trailer is outfitted with student workstations and equipment for training in STEM and building trades.
”Attendees will be able to see product demonstrations, learn more about the wide variety of products manufactured right in their own backyards, and network with decision-makers, buyers and business owners. We are grateful to our many sponsors for the support that makes this event possible,” said Esoda.