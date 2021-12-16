Jennifer Pellett has been hired as the director of financial services for Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative.
Pellett brings more than 15 years of accounting experience to the cooperative. She most recently served as senior cost accountant for Corelle Brands in Corning, N.Y. Prior to that, she was a cost accountant for Lonza AG in Williamsport.
Pellett holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting concentration, from Mansfield University.
“I am excited to welcome Jennifer to the team,” said Tri-County President & CEO Kevin Brownlee. “She brings experience and a proven track record of success in the finance and accounting area, and I am confident she will be a great asset to the cooperative.”
Pellett began duties with Tri-County Nov. 1 and replaces Barbara Carleton, who will retire as director of financial services in January 2022 after more than two decades in that position.
Pellett and her husband, Scott, reside in Mansfield with their six children.
Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc., with headquarters in Mansfield, provides electric service to approximately 16,700 consumer-members and 19,400 meters in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Clinton, McKean and Cameron counties.