Wellsboro Electric Co. customers will see an increase to the energy charge component of their electric bills beginning this month.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has approved a request by Wellsboro Electric to increase the generation supply service rate for residential and small commercial customers from 7.622 to 9.175 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), effective June 1.
For the average residential customer using 745 kWh of electricity per month, the total electric bill would increase by about $11.57 per month, from $113.99 to $125.56.
The new rate will be reflected on all bills rendered June 1 through Nov. 30.
Pennsylvania law requires electric utilities to separate electric service on customer bills into two components: generation and distribution. Distribution rates pay for costs associated with owning and maintaining the local wires and other equipment used to deliver electricity to customers.
The generation supply service rate, also known as the energy charge, covers the utility's costs associated with purchasing power for its customers. The generation rate is a straight pass-through charge; Wellsboro Electric is not permitted to make a profit on it.
Increased generation rates are going into effect at nearly all of the investor-owned public utilities in Pennsylvania this month. The PUC has attributed the rate increases to higher wholesale market prices for electricity, fueled in large part by shifts in supply and demand for natural gas. The same economic forces that have boosted gasoline and diesel prices in the last year, and home heating costs last winter, have also driven up the costs of natural gas, the fuel used to produce much of the region's power.
Wellsboro Electric encourages customers experiencing difficulties paying their electric bills to contact the office for assistance. In addition to offering payment arrangement plans and budget billing options, Wellsboro Electric's customer service representatives can direct customers to programs that provide energy assistance grants to qualifying households.
Those programs include:
Emergency Rental Utility Assistance Program - provides assistance to households unable to pay rent and/or utilities due to the pandemic. Apply online at www.compass.state.pa.us<http://www.compass.state.pa.us> or call 570-638-2151.
Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund - provides assistance to homeowners experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship. Apply online at www.pahaf.org<http://www.pahaf.org> or 888-987-2423.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program - provides energy-assistance grants to help low-income households pay their heating bills through the winter. Program remains open until June 17. For more information, call 570-724-4051.
Dollar Energy Fund - provides assistance to WECo customers who meet income and payment eligibility guidelines.
Wellsboro Electric also recommends customers take a pro-active approach to reduce their energy costs through energy conservation and efficiency measures.
A few simple summer conservation tips include: Avoid using air conditioning. Instead, use window or ceiling fans to circulate cool air. Close blinds or drapes during the hottest times of the day to block heat from entering the home. Wash clothes in cold water when possible. Always clean the dryer lint filter after each use. Turn off lights, computer and television when not in use.
Additional energy-saving tips and information can be found online at wellsboroelectric.com.
Wellsboro Electric Co., 33 Austin St., Wellsboro, delivers electric service to approximately 6,300 customers in Wellsboro Borough and Charleston, Middlebury and Delmar townships in Tioga County.