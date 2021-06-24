The Energy Association of Pennsylvania has officially recognized seven companies for outstanding safety performance. Safety is of paramount importance to the Energy Association and its member companies.
The statewide electric and natural gas utility company members of the Association’s Accident Prevention Committee congratulates this year’s safety award winners, including Wellsboro Electric Company.
Wellsboro Electric received the Safety Performance Certificate, which recognizes member companies with zero disabling injuries for 2020, and the Outstanding Motor Vehicle Fleet Safety Award, which recognizes those member companies with zero motor vehicle accidents for 2020.