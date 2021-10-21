The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that David Wilk, partner in Lepley, Engelman, Yaw & Wilk, LLC has again been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Area of Practice Trial Lawyers in Pennsylvania, an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field.
Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.
With this selectionby The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, Wilk has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills and trial results as a trial lawyer.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw, & Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton.