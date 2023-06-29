The Northern PA Running Series held their annual Armed Forces 5K on Saturday, June 24 where 51 runners competed at the Mill Cove course in Mansfield and Aaron Butters of Troy took the top spot for the second consecutive year.
The 5K is the second race so far in the summer NPARS and saw a sharp increase in participation on Saturday with a 10 runner jump from last year.
The event raised money for the Tioga County Honor Guard to continue to provide burial and ceremonial services to veterans, to perform honor guard duties, provide educational services and many of their other services.
Rounding out the top three overall finishers was local runner Wyatt Kilburn of Wellsboro and Mike Middendort of Rome.
The top overall female finisher during the race was Chelsea Martin of Wellsboro who clocked in a time of 25:49.
Rounding out the top three female finishers overall were Lynn Hinman (27:51) of Columbia Cross Roads, and Jessica Price (29:31) of Corning, NY.
The next race of the NPARS will be on Saturday, July 1 at the Galeton Fireworks celebration.
Registration for the event is closed online, but individuals can register in person from 7 a.m. — 8:15 a.n. in Galeon.
The full results from the race are listed below.
2023 Overall Results
1. Aaron Butters M23 Troy PA 19:59
2. Wyatt Kilburn M14 Wellsboro PA 23:11
3. Mike Middendort M50 Rome PA 23:13
4. Mario Mondelice M28 Corning NY 24:01
5. Michael Haraschak M49 Wellsboro 25:13
6. Chelsea Martin F38 Wellsboro PA 25:48
7. Dean Seelye M36 Millerton PA 25:50
8. Keagan Kelly M12 Elmira NY 26:13
9. Gavin Bristol M35 Troy PA 26:23
10. Komer Kelly M10 Elmira NY 26:55
11. Judah Mummert M15 Knoxville PA 26:59
12. Lynn Hinman F44 Col. Crossroads 27:51
13. Ethan Dunham(vet) M22 Elmira NY 28:24
14. Coleson Price M9 Corning NY 28:58
15. Jessica Price F35 Corning NY 29:31
16. Jay Horvath F15 Mansfield PA 30:23
17. Gabrielle Shedden F32 Troy PA 30:26
18. Rachel Horvath(vet) F37 Mansfield 30:59
19. Joseph Runyan M43 Elmira NY 31:02
20. Christie Blackwell F42 Wellsboro PA 31:16
21. Sophie Gleckner F21 Canton PA 31:51
22. Evan Allen M13 Ulster PA 32:53
23. Rebecca Murdock F44 Midd. Center 33:01
24. Finley Price F10 Corning NY 33:54
25. Samantha Kohut F30 Lawrenceville 35:37
26. Mike Campbell M67 Indio CA 36:31
27. Kara Blackwell F16 Wellsboro PA 36:49
28. Matt Bower M24 Covington PA 37:08
29. Apryl Woodhouse F43 Wellsboro PA 39:36
30. Devin Price F12 Corning NY 39:55
31. Sinda Brown F59 Osceola PA 41:06
32. Brenda Rumsey(vet) F60 Mansfield 41:20
33. Jessica Campbell F38 Austin TX 41:32
34. Barbara Critcher F61 Tioga PA 41:44
35. Sandra Folzer F84 Philadelphia PA 42:26
36. Count Robert(vet) M70 Hector NY 42:39
37. Robert Kern(vet) M80 Beaver Dams 43:04
38. Dave Luskner(Vet) M67 Corning NY 45:34
39. Justyna Kelly F25 Campbell NY 47:08
40. Walter Houston(Vet)M63 Addison NY 50:35
41. Kathey Brown F51 Galeton PA 55:12
42. Tammy Reese F50 Wellsboro PA 57:19
43. Tara Spencer F44 Blossburg PA 57:20
44. Danielle Haug F28 Wellsboro PA 59:38
45. Tom Hager(Vet) M67 Millerton PA 1:01.21
46. Ann Crowley F53 Wellsboro PA 1:01.21
47. Isabella Runyan F15 Elmira NY 1:01.51
48. Michael Watters M40 Elkland PA 1:01.51
49. Beverly Stocum F40 Wellsboro PA 1:02.23
50. Joseph Italio M37 Elmira NY 1:02.24
51 Catherine Lingle(Vet) F60 Knoxville1:02.42
Overall Male Winner: Aaron Butters 19:59
Overall Female Winner: Chelsie Martin 25:48