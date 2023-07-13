Wellsboro graduate and former standout athlete Darryn Callahan has hit the ground running in his first season with the Horseheads Hitmen in the New York Collegiate Baseball League, with the slugger starting to find his groove and was named to the 2023 NYCBL All-Star game that was played this past Monday, July 10.
“Baseball after high school has been great,” Callahan said of his experience thus far. “It’s more competitive than the NTL and it has challenged me as a player to get better.”
During his time in Wellsboro, Callahan was no stranger to finding success and racked up many accolades on the diamond for the Hornets.
He was one of the leaders on the Wellsboro 2021 squad that captured an NTL title and was named to back-to-back NTL First Team honors in his junior and senior seasons.
He finished his senior year batting a herculean .419 with 12 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs, 32 runs scored, and cranked out two homers, but even for a hitter as dominant as Callahan, it has taken time to find his stride in his post-high school career.
In his first season playing for Slippery Rock University this past Spring, Callahan took some time to adjust to the competition, but his diligence and determination have come to fruition during his summer with the Hitmen.
“My first full year of college baseball was different,” Callahan said. “I had an idea of what to expect, but getting a season under my belt in the PSAC I now know, coming back in the fall — what I need to do.”
In his first season at Slippery Rock Callahan started in half of his teams’ contests and batted .172 with one run scored and six RBIs and was a utility player in the field and took on multiple positions.
His best stretch came against Alliance during a two-game series in early March, where he went 2-6 with four RBIs, scored one run, and recorded a double.
Coming off that season, he has taken his game up a notch with some experience against quality pitching and has been phenomenal for the Hitmen through their 19 games this season.
“Seeing some PSAC pitching helped me this summer. I’ve gotten used to what pitchers are going to bring, and I’ve had a very simple mindset at the plate,” Callahan said of his adjustments coming into the summer. “Hit the ball hard, and whatever happens, happens — and good things have happened. I think some things have clicked, and I think it’s been a slow progression. Like I said, I’ve had a really good mindset when stepping into the box so that has helped me click and be able to do what I have been. It was because of the time I’ve put in this past year.”
That has shown in spades during his summer of swing and has been the embodiment of the team name as he has been batting an impressive .394 with 13 RBIs, 16 runs scored, 26 hits, five doubles, and four home runs.
More than doubling his average from his freshman season at SRU, Callahan’s performance up to this point earned him a spot on the West Division All-Star lineup, where he competed on Monday as the designated hitter.
“It was a great experience. I was honored to be an All-Star in this league,” Callahan said. “Going to the game last night and being surrounded by some other great players was awesome. I was the starting DH for the West side.”
His time playing in the NYCBL has only improved his game further, with the slugger noting how the level of competition and pitching he has seen consistently over the past year as well as an improved mindset has been pivotal to his growth as a player.
“It’s been good competition here in the NYCBL,” Callahan said. “Some guys get drafted out of this league. I faced a few PSAC pitchers this year and I’ve faced some Division 1 pitchers this year so that has helped me improve my game.”
With the rest of the summer still to play in the NYCBL and his sophomore season at SRU around the corner, Callahan plans to continue to improve, keep his same mindset, let his hard work and determination play itself out and try to make a significant impact on his college team.
“Some goals of mine are to play a big role on the Slippery Rock baseball team and help us win games this year,” Callahan said. “I want to keep hitting the ball hard and let fate handle the rest. Baseball is a hard sport so staying positive and having the right mindset is so important. You can’t control everything that happens.”