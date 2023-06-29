The CCLGA competed on Thursday, June 13 at the Corey Creek Country Club, the results are listed below.

Game Love “Em - June 13

Game Blind Partners

18 hole game

Winner: Vida Davis

Low putts for 18 holes — Alana Dewey — 31 putts.

Low gross for 18 holes — Donna Lauver — 85.

Low net for 18 holes — Vida Davis — 72.

9 hole game

Winner: Barb Pulver

Low putts for 9 holes — Kay Rathbun, Suzanne Gerould, Marilyn Morgan, Kathy Kennedy, and Sharon Dunmore.

Low gross for 9 holes — Kathy Kennedy — 54,

Low net for 9 holes — Barb Pulver — 41.

Birdies: Lorraine Forer #9, Kathy Linder #10, Judy Kingston #6

Chip ins: Judy Kingston #6 and Alana Dewey #14

