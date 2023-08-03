The Corey Creek Ladies Golf League competed this past week on Tuesday, July 25. The results are listed below.
Game
Ditch the Putts
18 hole game
Winner was Diane Kulago — 28
Low putts for 18 holes were Lorraine Forer and Tish Fiamingo with 31 putts.
Low gross for 18 holes was Donna Lauver with a score of 88.
Low net for 18 holes were Diane Kulago, Lorraine Forer, and Cindy Estep all with net scores of 69.
9 hole game
Winner was Diane Tumminello — 18.
Low putts for 9 holes was Kathy Kennedy with 19.
Low gross for 9 holes was Diane Tumminello with a score of 55.
Low net for 9 holes was Kathy Kennedy with a score of 47.
Birdies:
Margaret Honeywell #6, Cindy Estep #10, Judy Kingston #10
Chip ins:
None