The Corey Creek Ladies Golf League Association competed on August 8 in Mansfield.
Game Blind Partners
18 hole game
Winners
Justine Scarinci and Cindy Estep — 203
Low putts for 18 holes was Alana Dewey with 31 putts.
Low gross for 18 holes was Donna Lauver with a score of 94.
Low net for 18 holes was Justine Scarinci with a score of 71.
9 hole game
Winners
Diane Tumminello and Sharon Dunmore — 121.
Low putts for 9 holes was Kathy Kennedy with 17.
Low gross for 9 holes was Diane Tumminello with a score of 56.
Low net for 9 holes was Kathy Kennedy with a score of 44.
Birdies:
none
Chip ins:
Diane Tumminello #15