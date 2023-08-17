The Corey Creek Ladies Golf League Association competed on August 8 in Mansfield.

Game Blind Partners

18 hole game

Winners

Justine Scarinci and Cindy Estep — 203

Low putts for 18 holes was Alana Dewey with 31 putts.

Low gross for 18 holes was Donna Lauver with a score of 94.

Low net for 18 holes was Justine Scarinci with a score of 71.

9 hole game

Winners

Diane Tumminello and Sharon Dunmore — 121.

Low putts for 9 holes was Kathy Kennedy with 17.

Low gross for 9 holes was Diane Tumminello with a score of 56.

Low net for 9 holes was Kathy Kennedy with a score of 44.

Birdies:

none

Chip ins:

Diane Tumminello #15

