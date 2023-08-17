The local table tennis team of Wynn Chilson and Aric Root competed dominated the field at the Keystone Games in Nanticoke on July 29, with Chilson taking home first places finishes in singles and doubles while Root took home third place in singles and first in doubles during the tournament.
The Keystone Games is a tournament of some of the top table tennis players in the state, with the duo competing and taking home four total medals in the adult males 18-39 division.
“I was proud of us,” Chilson said of having such a successful tournament. “We’re here from little Wellsboro, we go out there and it’s always big city lights... We accomplished something that we had as a goal.”
Chilson was able to end his day undefeated in both singles and doubles and in the round-robin tournaments took home two first-place finishes.
In his run to the singles title in the male adult division, he would see a familiar foe in his first matchup, which he pointed to as one of his toughest tests of the day.
“I had beaten Aric three to one in the first match,” Chilson said. “It wasn’t easy, he knows how to play me. So it was kinda nice to get it over with now. But after that, he was able to take third.”
Root was able to bounce back in a big way and rally into third place after a first-round loss, but would suffer his second defeat to the second-place finisher who Chilson pointed to as another one of his biggest hurdles during his run to the title.
“The guy that I ended up beating for the gold was the second-best player there,” Chilson said. “He might have even been a little bit better, I don’t know, I just played good.”
Chilson and Root were both imbued with energy from their performance in singles, and it would propel them through the field during the tournament to follow — doubles.
“It was what elevated us to go into the doubles and win,” Chilson said. “Aric getting third really pumped him up to where his goal of him and me teaming up was to win the doubles.”
This was the first time Root and Chilson would compete as a duo in a tournament setting and used a week of preparation and game planning to hone their skills and be able to compete in a completely different style of table tennis.
“Doubles, I think, is a harder type of game than just playing singles,” Chilson explained. “There’s a lot of rhythm. Once you get that rhythm in doubles, it’s all about momentum.”
The team showcased that they had an overabundance of just that.
Root and Chilson rallied through the day undefeated in doubles play, and even though they were pushed throughout the tournament, they were able to come away with first place and achieve the goal they set for themselves heading in.
“Our game plan was to strive to win every game,” Chilson said. “And to come out and take first place. Our main plan was to keep ball control and position, and not make any unneeded mistakes.”
Chilson, who has been playing table tennis for years under the tutelage of Gary Kennedy with the Wellsboro table tennis club, encourages those interested to get involved no matter the skill level.
“It’s just like a crossword puzzle,” Chilson said. “It’s high-speed chess. It’s great for your mind and it’s good exercise. People don’t realize the more competitive it gets the more cardio comes.”
Table tennis is an excellent sport in both health benefits as well as problem-solving for those of all skill levels. Those interested in getting involved can contact Wynn Chilson of Gary Kennedy of the Wellsboro Table Tennis Club who meet at the Wellsboro High School every Thursday at 7 p.m.