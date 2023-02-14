First day to circulate and file nomination petitions — Feb. 14

Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions — March 7

First day to circulate and file nomination papers — March 8

Last day to file objections to nomination petitions — March 14

Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions — March 22

Last day to register before the primary — May 1

Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot — May 9

Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 P.M.) — May 16

Municipal Primary Election — May 16

First day to register after primary — May 17

Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 15) — May 23

Last day to circulate and file nomination papers — Aug. 1

Last day to file objections to nomination papers — Aug. 8

Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers — Aug. 8

Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary — Aug. 14

Last day to register before the November election — Oct. 23

Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot — Oct. 31

Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.) — Nov. 7

Municipal Election — Nov. 7

First day to register after November election — Nov. 8

Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6) — Nov. 14

Note: All dates are subject to change without notice.