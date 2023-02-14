First day to circulate and file nomination petitions — Feb. 14
Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions — March 7
First day to circulate and file nomination papers — March 8
Last day to file objections to nomination petitions — March 14
Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions — March 22
Last day to register before the primary — May 1
Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot — May 9
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 P.M.) — May 16
Municipal Primary Election — May 16
First day to register after primary — May 17
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 15) — May 23
Last day to circulate and file nomination papers — Aug. 1
Last day to file objections to nomination papers — Aug. 8
Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers — Aug. 8
Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary — Aug. 14
Last day to register before the November election — Oct. 23
Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot — Oct. 31
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8 p.m.) — Nov. 7
Municipal Election — Nov. 7
First day to register after November election — Nov. 8
Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6) — Nov. 14
Note: All dates are subject to change without notice.