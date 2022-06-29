Hamilton-Gibson Productions has announced that only 25 seats are still available for the bus trip to the Sterling Renaissance Festival in Sterling, N.Y. on Saturday, July 9.
Step back in time and become immersed in the magical world of the Renaissance. Adults must accompany children going on the trip.
The Sterling Renaissance Festival is one of the oldest and most successful producers of professional interactive entertainment in the world. What distinguishes it from others is its full-time professional corps of actors, selected during a national audition tour. After weeks of training and rehearsals, they bring the citizens of Warwick to life, from Queen Elizabeth to brave knights jousting on horseback and many more.
The bus will leave from Benedict’s Bus Service at Whitneyville, near Wellsboro at 7 a.m. on July 9 and return there that night at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are priced to cover the cost of traveling by bus and admission to the festival. Meals, snacks and purchases of any items are the responsibility of each traveler.
Due to Sterling Renaissance Festival policy, there are no refunds once tickets are purchased. Reservations are made on a first come, first served basis.
For more information and to make reservations, call 570-724-2079, email hamgib@gmail.com or go online to hgp.booktix.com.