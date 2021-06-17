MISS ATHENS
Miss Athens Phoenix Jacobson is the daughter of Sarah Spencer of Athens and Ken Jacobson of Waverly, N.Y.
A high honor roll student, Miss Jacobson was a member of student council, history club and Future Business Leaders of America. She was a Special Olympics volunteer, participated in blood drives, sang to the elderly at the Sayre Personal Care Center. Miss Jacobson was crowned prom queen.
Her school’s first dance team was formed in August 2020 and Miss Jacobson was named captain and choreographed the first show.
She sang chorus and Reflections, the select choir, was inducted into the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honors Society, was a member of the football cheerleading squad and the school board student representative.
She studied dance with Ithaca Ballet; the Pat Haggerty Dance Studio in Sayre; and the Rafael Grigorian School of Ballet in Elmira, N.Y. She has been acting, singing and dancing in musical theater for many years. She participated in the Pennsylvania’s One Act Competition at Bloomsburg University and won the title of All State Female Actress. She has worked as a model.
Miss Jacobson is employed at Original Italian Pizza.
This fall, she will attend the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University in Tempe and will be in the Leaders Honors Business Program and major in business.
MISS AUSTIN
Miss Austin Cierra Ann Marks is the daughter of Laura and Jerry Marks of Austin.
An honor roll student, Miss Marks was involved in yearbook and was chosen to represent her school as a queen candidate at the Flaming Foliage Festival in Renovo (cancelled due to the pandemic).
She was vice president of her class, played on the Austin Panthers Volleyball team and was a Spirit Club member.
Through the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center in Port Allegany, Miss Marks attended morning classes at the high school and then work for eight hours at UPMC Cole as a dietary aid. She also volunteered at the hospital and for Cole 5Ks.
This summer, Miss Marks is planning to move to Portland, Ore. to discover new job opportunities and explore new places.
MISS BUCKTAIL
Miss Bucktail Angela Intallura is the daughter of Jennifer and Mark Intallura of South Renovo.
An honor roll student, Miss Intallura was a member of the girls’ tennis team; played violin in the school band, was on prom committee and an Interact Club member; and a National Honor Society member and Class of 2021 secretary.
She enjoys kayaking, hiking, swimming, and reading and is employed as a waitress at the Sportsman’s Hotel and Restaurant in Renovo.
This fall, Miss Intallura will attend Lock Haven University and major in accounting. Her career goal is to become a certified public accountant and open an accounting firm.
MISS CAMERON COUNTY
Miss Cameron County Kaelee Mae Bresslin is the daughter of Mandy Songer of Emporium and Ryan Bresslin of Austin.
An honor roll student, Miss Bresslin graduated third in her class, was Envirothon team captain and a Spanish Club and student council member.
She played varsity basketball, volleyball and track and field teams and lettered in all three sports.
In basketball, Miss Bresslin scored 1,000 points and is the fifth leading scorer in girls’ basketball at her school. She was named to the NTL All Stars Team.
In volleyball, she was a starting outside hitter, captain as a junior, co-captain as a senior and on the NTL All Stars team as a junior and senior.
In track and field events, Miss Bresslin competed in javelin,100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and high jump. As a senior she earned the most field points in track and the girls track team was this year’s NTL champions.
Miss Bresslin was a member of the Business Honor Society; the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta; and the Future Business leaders of America.
She was a lifeguard at her high school pool.
This fall, Miss Bresslin will be in the accelerated physician assistant program at Saint Francis University in Loretto. Her career goal is to become a physician assistant and work in dermatology.
MISS CANTON
Miss Canton Carmya Martell is the daughter of Amy and Gary Martell of LeRoy Township.
An honor roll student, Miss Martell was a member of the varsity volleyball team, which won the district and NTL championships. She lettered each year.
She was student mentor for a first grade classroom and a member of the Science Club and the National Honor Society. She competed in track and field throwing events and on the softball team.
Miss Martell was employed as a child care worker at Shining Stars Daycare and as a cook and clerk at A & A’s Country Market.
This fall, Miss Martell will attend Penn State University in State College and major in elementary and early childhood education. Her goal is to become a first grade teacher.
MISS CENTRAL DAUPHIN
Miss Central Dauphin Abbigail Jo Hess, a junior, is the daughter of Sherry and Glenn Hess of West Hanover Township.
Miss Hess will be a team manager for her school’s football team this August. She was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Miss Hess was on the Central Dauphin Swim Team and the Mountain View Swim Club. Miss Hess competed in dance with the Richie Dance Studio and the Company Dance.
She has been a student mentor and member of the Pre-med and Anthropology clubs, active in Youth and Government and participated in the East and South Asian Studies Club, the Penn State Four Diamonds Mini-Thon and the PULSE program, a 12-week academic course that provides high school students interested in medicine, biomedical sciences and health care systems science with an opportunity to interact with Penn State medical students.
She has been employed at 3B Ice Cream in Harrisburg.
Following graduation in 2022, Miss Hess hopes to attend Pennsylvania State University or the University of Pittsburgh and major in microbiology with a minor in biology. Her career goal is to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
MISS CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Miss Central Mountain Jocelyn Renninger is the daughter of Diane and James Renninger of Dunnstable Township, near Lock Haven.
All four years of high school, Miss Renninger was on high honor roll, was a member of her school’s soccer team and track team, and sang soprano in the school chorus. She volunteered at the Special Olympics and Kent’s Fest.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, on the homecoming court and a Black Lives Matter Club member.
This fall, Miss Renninger will attend Penn State University in State College and major in special education. Her career goal is to be a secondary special education teacher.
MISS COWANESQUE VALLEY
Miss Cowanesque Valley Rylie Walker is the daughter of Bonnie and Jeffrey Walker of Elkland.
A high honor roll student, Miss Walker graduated as valedictorian; was on student council, the band and the volleyball team (NTL Division II All-Stars and District IV A First Team).
She was on the softball team and participated in community food drives and recycling efforts.
Miss Walker has been employed at Peaches N’ Cream in Painted Post, N.Y.
This fall, she will attend West Virginia University in Morgantown and will major in political science and minor in communications.
Miss Walker plans to pursue a political career with the goal of becoming a representative in the U.S. Congress to give rural citizens a voice.
MISS DANIEL BOONE
Miss Daniel Boone Zoe Sweet is the daughter of Wendy and Tom Sweet of Douglassville Township.
Miss Sweet was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Model UN, Technology Student Association, Spanish Club, Debate Club, Student Government and Reading Olympics.
She was a National Honor Society member, on her school newspaper (editor as a senior) and a school board representative.
Miss Sweet served on the Boyertown Salvation Army Advisory Board and volunteered at Exeter Bible Fellowship.
She is a lifelong reader and been playing tennis and hiking.
Since March, she has been working at Rita’s in Birdsboro.
This fall, she will attend Widener University in Chester, and major in political science and English on a pre-law pathway. Her career goal is to become an attorney.
MISS MILLVILLE
Miss Millville Anna Deitrick is the daughter of Jill Deitrick and John Deitrick, both of Millville.
A distinguished honor roll student, Miss Deitrick was a student council member and played piccolo and flute in the band.
She was class president and on prom court. Miss Deitrick was inducted into the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society.
Miss Deitrick was a member of chorus; Drama Club and a cheerleader. She was in the Honors Choir, the yearbook club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. She won the Perfect Attendance Award as a freshman.
Since January, Miss Deitrick has been employed at Goodwill in Bloomsburg.
This fall, she will attend Bloomsburg University to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Miss Deitrick plans to become a registered nurse and then a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
MISS MILTON
Miss Milton Haylee Carl is the daughter of Rebecca Rupert of Muncy and Scott Carl of White Deer Township.
Miss Carl has been a member of the National Art Honor Society, the yearbook staff, Early Childhood Education Club and SkillsUSA.
A swimmer for her town team for 11 years, she started swimming on her high school team in her sophomore year.
Miss Carl has been employed at her family’s business, Becky’s Soft Serve in Milton for the past three years.
This fall, she will attend Bloomsburg University with a double major in early childhood and special education.
Her goal is to be an early education/special education teacher in a school where she can contribute to the success and health of her students and community.
MISS MONTGOMERY
Miss Montgomery Kennedy Elizabeth Marsh is the daughter of Erin and Brian Marsh of Clinton Township.
A distinguished honor roll student, Miss Marsh graduated as class salutatorian; was a member of student council; on the track and field team and the cross country team.
She was a National Honor Society member, the Mini-Thon coordinator, on the Scholastic Scrimmage Team and the Teen Advisory Group at the Montgomery Public Library; served as American Red Cross blood drive coordinator; was a Future Business Leaders of America member (first place in Region 7 in organizational leadership; state qualifier); and on the yearbook staff.
Miss Marsh has been employed at Budman Auto Body, Inc.
This fall, she will attend Lycoming College in Williamsport as a Wertz Scholar will major in business administration with a minor in environmental science.
MISS MONTOURSVILLE
Miss Montoursville Lydia Barbour is the daughter of Amy and Rob Barbour of Plunketts Creek Township.
Miss Barbour played varsity tennis and was a Spanish Club member.
She was a member of Key Club, the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society and the National Social Studies Honor Society.
Her hobbies include playing tennis, riding bike, hiking, and baking.
This fall, Miss Barbour will attend Misericordia University in Dallas, Pa. to study occupational therapy to become an occupational therapist.
MISS MT. CARMEL
Miss Mount Carmel Lauren Shedleski is the daughter of Carisa and Brian Shedleski of Mount Carmel Township.
Miss Shedleski was valedictorian and served as class treasurer; was in the gifted program; and played on the basketball team, which won the district championship all four years.
She competed on the varsity track and field team. In the javelin throw, Miss Shedleski was district champion and a 6th place state medalist. She was also a member of student council, math club and pep club.
Miss Shedleski was a member of the Tech Ed Club and of the National Honor Society. She was a member of the Latin Club and the School-Wide Positive Behavior Team.
Her hobbies include sports, scrapbooking and reading.
She is employed at Shedleski Investment Services in Kulpmont.
This fall, she will attend Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University’s main campus in State College and will be on the Penn State track and field team. Her goal is to go to law school and become an attorney.
MISS NEW COVENANT
Miss New Covenant Chloe Shandelle Heck is the daughter of Elaine and Robert Heck of Charleston Township.
An honor roll and high honor roll student, she played guitar and sang in the Marsh Creek Fellowship Baptist Church Choir and served as a Vacation Bible School and church nursery helper; and did farm work.
Miss Heck has done community service at New Covenant Academy, His Thousand Hills and Camp Susque.
She played on the girls’ soccer team and as on the girls’ volleyball team.
This May, she joined the Praying Pelicans Missions to help the community of Dunlow, W.Va.
Her hobbies include playing guitar, baking and cooking, crocheting, and hair styling.
This September, she will attend the New York Beauty and Barber Academy in Elmira, N.Y. Her career goal is to become a licensed cosmetologist and open a salon.
MISS NORTH PENN-LIBERTY
Miss North Penn-Liberty Ryann Upham is the daughter of Angela Upham of Liberty Township and Brett Upham of Jackson Township.
Miss Upham has sung in chorus and been a member of student council, Culture Club, Key Club, Steam team, and the Southern Tioga Mini-Thon. She was a Liberty Area Café volunteer.
She played on the North Penn Liberty girls’ basketball team and on the North Penn Mansfield girls’ soccer team al. Miss Upham was an Elementary Basketball Program coach and volunteer.
Miss Upham was Class of 2021 vice president and a member of the homecoming court. She was a member of the National Honor Society; the Big Buddy Program; and the Future Business Leaders of America.
She is employed at Tioga County Greens.
This fall, Miss Upham plans to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and take undecided business.
MISS NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD
Miss North Penn-Mansfield Aubrey Griess is the daughter of Erin and Greg Griess of Richmond Township.
A high honor roll student, Miss Griess was a member of the National Honor Society, the Miss Mansfield Court, ski club, and played saxophone in the band.
She played on the tennis team, studied dance at First Position Dance Studio and was an altar server at Holy Child Catholic Church.
She has been employed at Lil’ Half Pint in Richmond Township.
Her hobbies include fishing, skiing, tennis, golf, and dance.
This fall, Miss Griess will attend Slippery Rock University to major in secondary education for biology.
MISS PORT ALLEGANY
Miss Port Allegany Mallory Causer is the daughter of Melissa Causer of Port Allegany and Martin Causer of Annin Township.
Miss Causer was on the golf team, the Varsity Club, the Entrepreneurship Club, French Club and Chamber Singers.
She played basketball, was in concert choir, concert band; show choir, Peer Helpers; jazz band, marching band and on student council.
Miss Causer sang at Carnegie Hall and at Disney World.
She was selected as homecoming queen and on the prom court. She was a member of the National Honor Society, in Drama Club, and won the perfect attendance award in her sophomore and junior years.
Miss Causer has been employed as a lifeguard with the Port Allegany Recreational Authority.
This fall, she will attend Pennsylvania State University’s Behrend Campus in Erie to major in pre-medicine.
MISS SAEGERTOWN
Miss Saegertown Amber Costello is the daughter of Melissa and Michael Costello of Hayfield Township.
An honor roll student, Miss Costello was a member of the varsity girls’ volleyball team, Math and Science Club, the National Honor Society, and named to the homecoming court and was prom queen.
She was on prom committee; a Read Across America Day volunteer; and a Santa Shop wrapper.
She has been employed at Pampered Palate Cafe & Bistro in Meadville.
This fall, Miss Costello will attend the University of Pittsburgh to seek a degree in biomedical engineering with a pre-med track and minor in Spanish. Her goal is to become a physician.
MISS ST. JOHN NEUMANN
Miss St. John Neumann ZuZu Shanaway is the daughter of Greta Manikowski of Williamsport.
An honor roll student, Miss Shanaway was a member of the softball team, the basketball and soccer teams; student council, the National Honor Society; Key Club and yearbook.
She served as a Red Cross blood drive assistant and helped rebuild homes at the Wayne County Work Camp in West Virginia.
Miss Shanaway is working at Five Guys restaurant and at the Williamsport Country Club.
This fall, she will attend Point Park University in Pittsburgh and major in forensic sciences with a minor in criminal justice.
MISS SMETHPORT
Miss Smethport Kaleigh Sanderson is the daughter of Debra Meyers of Hamlin Township.
Miss Sanderson was involved in concert choir, concert band, marching band, show choir and a cheerleader on the varsity squad. She was a member of Peer Helpers and was a peer tutor.
She is currently employed at Lantz Corners Nittany MinitMart.
This fall, Miss Sanderson will attend the pre-physical therapy program at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Her goal is to become a traveling pediatric physical therapist.
MISS SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT
Miss South Williamsport Paige Kistner is the daughter of Carrie and Adam Kistner of South Williamsport.
A superior honor roll student, Miss Kistner served as the Class of 2021 fundraiser chairman, tutored students in math, was a member of Key Club and the South Williamsport ALS Foundation Walk/Run Committee, and was a volunteer with the Families United Network, Inc.
She volunteered with the Little League World Series, was a National Honor Society member, on the homecoming court and was chosen to represent her school at the 2020 Flaming Foliage Festival.
She was a member of the tennis team.
She was a student at the Cooley Dance Company, was on the dance competition team, then studied at the Kate Benson School of Dance.
This fall, Miss Kistner will attend Saint Francis University in Loretto to pursue a physician’s assistant degree.
MISS TROY
Miss Troy Adelle Confer, a junior, is the daughter of Christina Kulick of Luthers Mills and George Confer of Alba.
An honor roll student, Miss Confer is in the gifted/enrichment program, served as secretary and president of her class and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Miss Confer has been taking dance lessons; studied martial arts; and was in band and chorus.
She has been employed in several area restaurants.
Miss Confer is undecided about her future plans.
MISS WELLSBORO
Miss Wellsboro Alexis Banik is the daughter of Lisa and Stephen Banik of Charleston Township.
A distinguished honor roll student, Miss Banik was in chorus, track and field, and the Grand Canyon FFA. She played on the girls’ tennis team, and was in the National Honor Society.
Miss Banik studied dance at Rhythm’s Academy of Dance and competed at both nationals and worlds.
She has been an altar server at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and taught Sunday school. Miss Banik has been a Hare Raisers Club member.
She was a member of the Dickens Choir and of the Connect 4 mentor group. She was on the varsity cross country team.
Her hobbies include fishing, baking, painting, running, and raising rabbits, chickens, and peafowl.
In her freshman year, she worked at the Frog Hut restaurant and since her sophomore year has been employed at the Steak House restaurant as a dishwasher and doing food prep.
This fall, she will attend Penn State University in State College, and major in veterinary and biomedical sciences. She then plans to become a large and small animal veterinarian.
MISS WILLIAMSON
Miss Williamson Madisen Mae Cody is the daughter of Tiffany Hazlett and Michael Cody, both of Tioga.
A high honor roll student, Miss Cody was a member of the softball team and student council. She was a member of National Honor Society, the history club and recognized as an Every Day Hero by the First Heritage Federal Credit Union and WENY-TV.
Miss Cody was a volunteer at the Green Home’s and at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Lawrenceville.
Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, sports, reading, and spending quality time with her family.
She worked at Tioga Twist from 2018 to 2020 and has been employed at Lil’ Half Pint since 2020.
Miss Cody is enlisting for active duty in the United States Navy and will leave for booth camp on July 17. Her career goal is to become a Navy medical laboratory technician.
MISS WILLIAMSPORT
Miss Williamsport Alayna Dake is the daughter of Elizabeth Dake-Threeton of Montoursville and Michael Dake of Lafayette, Louisiana.
Miss Dake was a varsity cheerleader, a member of the National Honor Society, the Class of 2021 Executive Board, the Student Government Association, served as vice president of her class and was a member of several school clubs, such as the Peace Corps Club, Mini-Thon Club and Key Club.
Her hobbies include cheerleading, painting, and yoga.
Miss Dake is currently employed at Wendy’s.
This fall, she will attend Pennsylvania State University at State College and major in art education. Her goal is to become an elementary school teacher.