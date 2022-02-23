Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 36F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.