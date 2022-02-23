Auditions to fill three roles for women and two for men in “The May Queen,” a comedy by Molly Smith Metzler, are this Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and this Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro or by appointment by calling Hamilton-Gibson at 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com. People of all races and experience levels are welcome to audition.
With smart — and often very funny — dialogue and extremely likable characters, the play is a past-meets-present mix of “Mean Girls” and “Office Space,” where the adolescent drama of high school gets infused into the fractured pace of the cubicle world.
The characters are: Dave, 25-35, a grad student working in the insurance office to pay for his schooling and a bit of a nerd; Mike, 30-40, a former high school athletics golden boy who is the top salesman; Gail, between 40-55, Dave and Mike’s officemate who is fun, loud and mothering; Jen, 30-40ish, who works as a temp and is beautiful and guarded; and Nicole, who is the bone dry humorless (needy) boss who looks insanely young.
Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 20, 21 and 22, and Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28 in the Warehouse Theatre.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to audition for a role in this play, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.