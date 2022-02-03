For the last dozen years or so, my daily three-mile walk has, by choice, stopped at the same turn-around spot: I call it my “birding patch.” Sixty-five years ago, I fondly remember this place as an active farm orchard and pasture with a pond. Now, thankfully, this multi-acre parcel of wetland meadow is shared by three families who are committed nature conservationists.

Therefore, I have the pleasure of year-round flora and fauna observations, through all seasons, and of course, witnessing the spectrum of local bird life.

My life list numbers are enhanced by regularly visitation, but more importantly, there is the opportunity to discover species behavior over time. I am always learning, always surprised.

This past year, 2021, for the first time in my 60 years of birding, I was a delighted to discover a pair of orchard orioles in nesting mode. To boot, the male was in first summer plumage (Feb.-Aug.), with not the rich chestnut color, but yellow and sporting a delightful “bib”/throat patch. For a month, the two birds orchestrated the full range of creation’s glory.

Field notes

16-May-21 (7:30 a.m.): Female seen first, thinking initially female was a Baltimore, until I see the male, who is yellow with the black bibb of a first spring male. She is carrying nesting material deep in the upper part of a young pear tree, site well hidden in new leaves. The bird flies into nearby hedgerow where she initiates breeding behavior, male responds. Identification confirmed: orchard orioles. First time seeing nesting process.

17-May-21 (7:50 a.m.): Watching female bring nesting material, eyeing me all the while. With focused behavior, she quickly leaves. I follow her flight away and catch a glimpse of her choosing the next cache of material. Interestingly, amid her building, a mature male in beautiful chestnut color comes to investigate the pear tree activity. He stays there for three minutes and moves on without disturbing the site.

31-May-21 (7:50 a.m.): Bird on nest (head movement, eye on me). Leaving, she squeezes though upper limb. She returns a few minutes later and settles down.

1-June-21 (7:15 a.m.): Yes. Female on nest, movement, then flies to nearby spruce tree, returns 10 minutes later and settles down. Male comes by and takes note of female, then leaves.

2-June-21 (7:35 a.m.): Female continues on nest, leaves for five minutes, returns and carefully settles down.

5-June-21 (7:45 a.m.): Looks discouraging, no activity, nest looks disheveled (recent storm or predators?). Oops, there is one (male?/female?)

6-June-21 (7:10 a.m.): For a half hour, watch male, stop and go, feeding young, noticed small bits between mandibles, and “cleaning” nest when leaving. Yes, there are young, and the family seems OK.

8-June-21 (7:30 a.m.): Both M/F feeding this morning, on one occasion, one right after another. This is encouraging. Thus far, nesting is a success. Parents seem to “stage” their approach to site, including diminutive chirp, from a nearby mature cherry tree, then fly to the nest. I like the way the parents tenderly approach the top of nest, then feed and glean debris.

10-June-21 (7:20 a.m.): Upon arrival, male approaches nest via lower branches, climbs to young. Feeds, surveys and leaves this time by semi-circling above me, and beelines well over trees as if anxious to secure more distant food. Have noticed this trajectory before.

12-June-21 (7:45 a.m.): Seven male/female fly-ins feeding young in 20 minutes of continuous activity. Exiting birds, not wasting time, do straight line fly to secure next morsels. When young alone, heads can be seen bobbing above nest edge. Getting harder to see nest structure with maturing leaves. Birds are using soft locator calls as they glean hedge row trees. At one point the male goes to top leafless ash tree branch and sings a lusty song.

14-June-21 (7:45 a.m.): Today, male gives me sustained close look. Is something different? Indeed, young out of nest, at least two are in nearby dense bushes being fed by one parent. The family has moved. Parents busy gleaning insects in leaves, move back and forth watching and feeding young. Young display flutter wing beat. Look healthy. Male is developing darker feathers. How handsome he is becoming.

15-June-21 (8 a.m.): No activity. Nostalgia. Like going to an empty concert hall now, with only great memories and sounds of what was. Yes, the bird family has moved on to another location. This “patch” is now sacred space.