The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is excited to announce more than 300 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2022, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.
FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 9.
“This is the 10th year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in the aforementioned counties. This is the first year that Tioga County nonprofits could participate; 36 signed up by the deadline of Feb. 25.
Tioga County participating nonprofits include:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers
- Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance Association, Inc
- Blossburg Memorial Library
- Cause4paws Tioga
- Deane Center for the Performing Arts
- Elkland Area Community Library
- Endless Mountain Music Festival
- Grandsavers are Lifesavers
- Hamilton-Gibson Productions
- Harbor Counseling
- HAVEN of Tioga County
- Heart of Tioga
- Hobo’s Home Inc.
- Humane Center of Tioga County Inc.
- Humble Bumble Project, Inc.
- I’mPACT — Protecting Against Childhood Trauma
- Liberty Booster Association
- Liberty Church Kids Rock Preschool
- Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation
- Mansfield Free Public Library
- Mill Cove, Inc.
- Morris Township Fire Company
- National Deer Association
- Partners In Progress, Inc.
- Rewritten of Tioga County
- Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries
- The Green Free Library
- The History Center on Main Street
- Tioga County Agricultural Association
- Tioga County Homeless Initiative
- Wellsboro Foundation, Inc.
- Wellsboro Little League
- Wellsboro Montessori Children’s Center
- Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.
- Wellsboro Teen Center Inc.
- Westfield Area Historical Society
How it works
On Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support. Your gift will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will support each pre-registered nonprofit’s fundraising efforts.
“We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts,” said Aubrey Alexander.
Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for $112,500 in monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets.
Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5 a.m. on March 10.
Adds up
Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvanians have donated more than $12.3 million to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events.
“Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals,” said McCahan.
FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, promoting philanthropy, strengthening nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving.
For more information, call 570-321-1500.