The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is excited to announce more than 300 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2022, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 9.

“This is the 10th year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jason McCahan, director of philanthropy.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in the aforementioned counties. This is the first year that Tioga County nonprofits could participate; 36 signed up by the deadline of Feb. 25.

Tioga County participating nonprofits include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers

Blossburg Firemen’s Ambulance Association, Inc

Blossburg Memorial Library

Cause4paws Tioga

Deane Center for the Performing Arts

Elkland Area Community Library

Endless Mountain Music Festival

Grandsavers are Lifesavers

Hamilton-Gibson Productions

Harbor Counseling

HAVEN of Tioga County

Heart of Tioga

Hobo’s Home Inc.

Humane Center of Tioga County Inc.

Humble Bumble Project, Inc.

I’mPACT — Protecting Against Childhood Trauma

Liberty Booster Association

Liberty Church Kids Rock Preschool

Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation

Mansfield Free Public Library

Mill Cove, Inc.

Morris Township Fire Company

National Deer Association

Partners In Progress, Inc.

Rewritten of Tioga County

Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

The Green Free Library

The History Center on Main Street

Tioga County Agricultural Association

Tioga County Homeless Initiative

Wellsboro Foundation, Inc.

Wellsboro Little League

Wellsboro Montessori Children’s Center

Wellsboro Shared Homes Inc.

Wellsboro Teen Center Inc.

Westfield Area Historical Society

How it works

On Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support. Your gift will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will support each pre-registered nonprofit’s fundraising efforts.

“We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts,” said Aubrey Alexander.

Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for $112,500 in monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets.

Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5 a.m. on March 10.

Adds up

Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvanians have donated more than $12.3 million to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events.

“Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals,” said McCahan.

FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, promoting philanthropy, strengthening nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. FCFP strives to create powerful communities through passionate giving.

For more information, call 570-321-1500.