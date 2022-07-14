This Thursday, July 14 at 3 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m., two free public performances of “Shakin’ Up Shakespeare” will be presented in the Show Barn at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville by the 39 campers participating in Hamilton-Gibson’s free Summer Theatre Arts Camp. Donations are appreciated.
Those attending the performances should bring chairs.
Campers will perform highlights from Shakespeare’s life, songs, Elizabethan dances, a creative interpretation of the “Quality of Mercy” speech from “The Merchant of Venice,” and three of the Bard’s plays in four minutes each.
During the camp, Jacob Lehman of Ithaca, N.Y. taught campers fight choreography, Richard Fletcher of Roaring Branch gave a lute demonstration, and Daria Lin-Guelig showed campers how to play the hammered dulcimer and Dave Driskell showed them how to play the penny whistle.
Rose Anna Moore, who owns Moore’s Sports Center in Wellsboro and starred on the History Channel’s survival series “Alone,” taught campers how to shoot a bow and arrow. Sue Benjamin involved the campers in carding and spinning wool. Bureau of Forestry Botanist Chris Firestone portrayed a 16th century forager looking for edible plants and Bureau of State Parks Environmental Education Specialist Bob Edkin talked about Shakespeare’s use of plants, wild flowers and herbs in his plays.
Thomas Putnam is the camp director. Assisting him are: Debbie Calkins of Mansfield, Cody Losinger and HG’s three summer interns, Brooke Hulslander, Sarah Slocum and Astrid Hakvaag, all of Wellsboro.
The campers are: from the Northern Tioga School District area — Mary James, Jessalynne Erb-Jones, Matthew Erb-Jones, Laiken Hackett, Lainey Hackett, Abygail Harlow, Carrigan Kemp, Noah Mattison, Ben Schoonover, Adailya Shourds-Dalton, Elayne Thompson and Lennon Worthington; from the Southern Tioga School District area — Brody Copley, Jeremiah Lawrence, Abigail McNeal, Amaya McNeal, Blake Martin, Colby Martin, Joely Martin, Lily Moon, Rachel Stewart, Arianna Villanueva, Lillian Watson and Emily Weber; from the Wellsboro School District area —Melyia Bartlett, Oliver Duterte, Makenna House, Amelia Hulslander, Fen Moyer, Luna Moyer, Leif Nance, Taeber Rodriguez, June Roth, Claire Smith and Elliot Spooner; from the Galeton School District area — Breeze-Lyn Bronkeski; and from other areas — Molly Banik, Ava Hummel-Spruill and Carter Small.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.