The Mountaineers 4-H Club recently partnered with Goodies for Our Troops to prepared baked treats for service members.
The club, based in Tioga County, has more than 45 active members. Jennifer Butler and Kaitlynn Hultz are the leaders.
To prepare the baked goods, 30 members from across the county met at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville to make treats from their 4-H cooking project to be sent to service members. Members also wrote letters, made cards and drawings to show their appreciation for the sacrifices the service members make.
After the members finished, they met with Dawn Pletcher to better understand the organization and how much their contribution will mean to the recipients.
Look for the Mountaineers to have a club display where the public can make a card to be sent to Goodies for our Troops at the Tioga County Fair Aug. 5-12.