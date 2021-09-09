At approximately 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 11, a helicopter will drop golf balls on the 18th hole at the Tyoga Golf Course at 759 Route 660, Wellsboro.
The ticket holder for the ball landing closest to the hole will win $5,000 and a $500 bonus if he or she is present for the ball drop. The person whose ball drops second closest to the hole will win $1,000 and the one whose ball lands third closest will win $500. There will also be a prize of $250 for the person whose ball lands furthest from the hole.
Activities surrounding this event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Tyoga Golf Course with live music by singer and guitarist Sheldon Johnson of Westfield and cornhole and other games for kids to play. The Tyoga Bar & Grill is also open for patio or dine-in service.
Tickets are $100 each with a maximum of 400 available for purchase.
For tickets, stop in at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main St., Wellsboro 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, at the Tyoga Bar & Grill between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily or at Penn Oak Realty, 61 Main St., Wellsboro.
The proceeds from the event benefit Tyoga Inc. and the Wellsboro Foundation, which supports the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival.