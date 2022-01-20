Six women and two men are being sought for roles in Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “Into The Breeches” written by George Brant.

Auditions are this coming Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Ave., Wellsboro. No experience is necessary.

This comedy explores how a community theatre grapples with the loss of its male artistic director and leading men who are fighting across the sea in World War II.

In the time-honored tradition of “the show must go on,” the director’s wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare’s “Henriad.”

The female characters include: Maggie Dalton, a white female in her mid-40s; Celeste Fielding, a white female in her 50s; Winifred Snow, a white female in her 50s; Ida Green, an African-American female in her 30s; June Bennett, a white female in her late teens/early 20s; and Grace Richards, a white female in her late 20s/early 30s.

The male characters are: Ellsworth Snow, a white male in his 60s, and Stuart Lasker, a white male in his 40s.

All members of the cast and crew will be masked at all times except performances. All those who audition along with crew members and volunteers are asked to be either fully vaccinated against the COVID virus or to have begun the process.

Performances will be on April 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 at the Warehouse Theatre.

For more information, email hamgib@gmail.com or call 570-724-2079.