A total of 799 people, including 714 adults and 85 children, attended the Canyon Pilots Association’s All-You-Can-Eat Memorial Day Weekend Fly-In Breakfast May 30 at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport, near Wellsboro. Only two airplanes landed at the airport during the breakfast.
“We did better than I thought given the cold, rainy weather,” said Tom Freeman, Canyon Pilots Association secretary. “Normally, about 1,000 people attend our Memorial Day breakfast.”
In 2020, the pilots association canceled both their Memorial and Labor Day breakfasts due to the pandemic. The breakfasts are the major fundraiser with monies used to provide flight instruction scholarships for youth, 16 and older and to benefit the airport.
Two positive acts of kindness were recounted to Freeman.
“A mother with two children thought she could pay for breakfast with a credit card. We take cash only. When she tried to go to her car to see if she had any change, our treasurer Joe Burnside told her not to worry about it and said he would pay for her breakfasts. Instead, the man standing in line behind her stepped up and paid for the three breakfasts and gave Joe an extra $10 stating that if anyone else needed help to pay for a breakfast to use it for that purpose. Later, someone else stepped up and paid for breakfasts for a mother and child who were in a similar predicament,” Freeman said.
“We raffled off chances for people to go on a helicopter ride thanks to Blaise Alexander and his auto dealerships. The company’s Bell 407 helicopter was provided for us to use. The helicopter’s pilot Zack Martin donated his time to give the rides,” said Freeman. “We held two helicopter ride raffles on Sunday, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 10 a.m. The names of six winners were drawn each time. Among them were three kids under 12 who got to go or their first helicopter ride. We are hoping to be able to offer the helicopter ride raffles again during our Labor Day Fly-In Breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 5.”