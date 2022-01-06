The 8th Annual Tioga County Women in Ag was held on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Tioga County Conservation District hosted the day at the Fireman’s Annex in Wellsboro, with about 80 people attending.
Participants networked with other local women while learning about the “Magic of Mushrooms,” “No till Gardening,” “Enhancing the Health of Your Soil” and using “Permaculture for Herbal Product Production.” This free event included lunch catered by the Wellsboro High School culinary students.
The meeting was funded, in part, by a PACD Nonpoint Source Pollution Prevention Grant awarded to promote water quality and pollution prevention. With this funding, the Tioga County Conservation District was able to host this program to increase awareness of water quality issues and encourage participation to improve water quality in local watersheds.
Through donations from Crooked Roots Adventures, R&R Engineering and First Citizens Community Bank, participants were able inoculate a mushroom log to take home free of charge. Donations for door prizes were given by Bloss Hardware, Lindsey Equipment, Pag Omar, Rockwell Feeds, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Weis Markets and Westfield Agway.
Financial and other support for this project was provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information, visit www.pacd.org.