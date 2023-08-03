More than 100 people entered this year’s Sunsational Summer Give-Away, with nine selected as prize winners.
There were 61 suns hidden in the special section.
Winners are:
- Gail Smith of Westfield received the Grand Prize Package valued at over $900 that included an overnight stay at Ferenbaugh Campground; custom framing at Gold Leaf Frame Shoppe; a two-night stay at Happy Hounds Campground; two tickets to see the Whey Jennings concert at the Tioga County Fair; two passes to the National Soaring Museum; a gift basket from From the Farm; a walnut cheese board from Mountain Woodworks; a koozie from Wild Asalph Outfitters; gift certificates or cards to Northern Tier Beverage, Papa V’s Pizzeria, Timeless Destination, Rough Around the Edges, Smith and Co., Heritage Springs Marketplace, Hesselson’s; and $100 of PA Lottery scratch-off tickets.
- Jane Montague of Mansfield won Prize Pack 2 with a value of over $500 that included a bike tune-up from Country Ski and Sport; an archery target from Miller’s Gun Shop; an overnight stay at Stony Fork Creek Campground; a gift basket from Academy Arms; a family four-pack to the McKean County Fair; gift certificates or cards to Mead’s Greenhouse, Papa V’s Pizzeria, Rockwell’s Feed, Farm and Pet Supply, Tackle Shack, John’s Sporting Goods, Peter’s Marine Center and Heritage Farms; and $100 in PA Lottery scratch-off tickets.
- Henry Bartlett of Blossburg took home Prize Pack 3 with a value of $300+, including a desk from North Central Supply; a gift from Ram Archery; four general admission tickets to the Tioga County Fair; a banana split and nine-piece chicken from The Frog Hut; a one-month membership with the Tioga County Branch YMCA; two tickets to the truck and tractor pull at the Tioga County Fair; gift certificates to the Warm-Up Shop and Route 6 Country Shoppes; and $100 of PA Lottery scratch-off tickets.
- Susan MacBlane of Blossburg received Prize Pack 4, also valued at over $300, that included two one-day passes to Wellsboro Comic Con from Pop’s Culture Shoppe; a bag from the Blossburg Company Store; a nine-piece chicken from The Frog Hut; four general admission tickets to the Tioga County Fair; gift certificates to From My Shelf Books, Kelly’s Canyon Country Crafts and Tanglewood Camping; and $100 in PA Lottery tickets.
- Steven Laird of Wellsboro received the gifts in Prize Pack 5, valued at more than $300, and including four ride wrist bands to the Potter County Fair, statuary from Wool’s Decorative Concrete, car swag from Farmer’s Insurance; a gift card to Vinny’s Bar & Grill, a gift certificate to Martin’s Garden Center and $100 in PA Lottery scratch-off tickets.
- Four additional people received $100 in PA Lottery scratch-off tickets: Terry Kohler of Middlebury Center, Dorthy Hoke of Wellsboro, Cecilia Otto of Wellsboro and Carol Mitstifer of Liberty.
Thanks to everyone for playing and keep reading The Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette, Free Press-Courier and Potter Leader-Enterprise for more chances to win!