More than 100 youth have registered to attend the Tioga County Youth Field Day, being held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Ives Run Recreation Area near Tioga.
The event is open to youth, ages 8-15. Each participant must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The youths work with trained professionals to learn and practice hunting skills, marksmanship, fishing and other activities popular in Tioga County. Hats, T-shirts, gift bags and lunch are provided at no cost.
Registration is open at www.register-ed.com/events/view/168297.
For information, contact Jim Mucci at 570-376-2418 or Earle Robbins at 570-377-0881.